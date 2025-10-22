Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Personal Finance
Updated

KiwiSaver turns 18, assets climb $5b to nearly $135b

Jamie Gray
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

'KiwiSaver has become an adult': $135b milestone marks 18 years of growth.

'KiwiSaver has become an adult': $135b milestone marks 18 years of growth.

As KiwiSaver turns 18, assets in the scheme rose by $5 billion in the September quarter to reach just under $135 billion, research firm Morningstar says.

In its latest quarterly survey, Morningstar said most multi-sector KiwiSaver funds produced positive returns compared with the June quarter.

As for the default funds,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save