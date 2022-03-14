Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Investment

Winton loses appeal over tree-planting on Wakatipu Basin property

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Winton's plans for Waterfall Park. Photo / Winton

Winton's plans for Waterfall Park. Photo / Winton

A business that wants to develop around 200 residences and a wellness retreat outside Queenstown has failed in its appeal over its tree-planting activities.

The 42ha Waterfall Park between Lake Hayes and Arrowtown is owned by Winton Group whose Winton Land has since December been trading on the NZX.

Waterfall

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Investment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Investment