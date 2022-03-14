So Waterfall Park appealed against that, saying the Environment Court was mistaken.
Meehan gave evidence about the evergreens and why they were picked over the more common deciduous trees.
While acknowledging he is not a farmer, he said the farm was exposed to cold westerly and south-westerly winds and deciduous trees would not offer as much shelter in winter as evergreens.
He also pointed out that Leyland Cypress are commonly used for shelterbelt planting in the Wakatipu Basin and there are many examples of evergreen species being used as shelterbelts on farms in the area.
He also outlined plans for the land in the longer term.
Winton had a staged development strategy for Ayrburn Farm and the adjacent Waterfall Park Zone.
It had sought rezoning that would enable up to 200 residential homes, a retirement village of equivalent size, or rural lifestyle development.
If Waterfall Park did not achieve the rezoning it sought, then the options for the use of the land would be essentially limited to farming options and Waterfall Park wanted to make the site attractive to potential buyers and private for future residents, Meehan told the court.
The land is leased to the nearby Loch Linnhe Station which is allowed to graze sheep and undertake farming activities on the Winton land.
Winton says its land is "located the base of a picturesque waterfall and surrounding the beautiful Mill Creek. Waterfall Park will be transformed with extensive landscaping, restored heritage charm and pedestrian and cycle trails. Alongside will sit a selection of restaurants, event spaces, a chapel and a day spa and wellness retreat."
Winton has advertised that "this once secluded valley and waterways will be revived as Queenstown's forgotten treasure".
The latest decision backed the Environment Court decision and ruled against Waterfall Park. The company had not identified any error of law and its appeal was dismissed.
In December, Winton issued around 90m new shares, being up to 30.4 per cent of the total shares on issue immediately after the offer.
Meehan said today: "This judgment is regarding some trees we planted for shelter and protection purposes at Waterfall Park, which we believed we didn't require resource consent for. The court has determined otherwise, so we will apply accordingly."
Winton is trading around $3.30, giving a market cap of $978m.