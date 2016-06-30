Silver Fern and Shanghai Maling agree to delay deal

Shen Wei Ping of Shanghai Maling. Photo / Nick Reed

Dunedin-based meat processor Silver Fern Farms and Shanghai Maling have agreed in principle to extend the deadline for their joint venture proposal to September 30 after the first deadline lapsed yesterday.

The parties said the date had been shifted to meet the only remaining condition, Overseas Investment Office approval (OIO), for the $261 million investment by Shanghai Maling.

A spokesman said last week the office was not in a position to indicate when the Shanghai Maling application will be sent to the relevant Ministers for a decision.

"The OIO is still awaiting information that will enable it to complete its assessment, so the ball is in the applicant's court," he said then.

In a statement today, Silver Fern Farms chief executive Dean Hamilton said: "We needed to allow more time to answer the further information requests from the OIO and to then provide sufficient time for the OIO and then Ministers to consider the application.