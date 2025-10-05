Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Investment
Updated

Scam warning over pump-and-dump scheme, WhatsApp groups and fake investment advisers

John Weekes
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

In The Sopranos' second season, Michael Imperioli's character Christopher Moltisanti (second from left) oversees a pump-and-dump scam, using the ill-fated Matthew Bevilaqua and Sean Gismonte as henchmen. Also pictured are James Gandolfini (third from left), Tony Sirico (left) and Steven Van Zandt (far right). Photo / HBO

In The Sopranos' second season, Michael Imperioli's character Christopher Moltisanti (second from left) oversees a pump-and-dump scam, using the ill-fated Matthew Bevilaqua and Sean Gismonte as henchmen. Also pictured are James Gandolfini (third from left), Tony Sirico (left) and Steven Van Zandt (far right). Photo / HBO

It could be a scam out of The Sopranos or The Wolf of Wall Street.

But whereas the Webistics and penny stock scams involved cold-calling from boiler rooms, a current pump-and-dump plot is said to rely on WhatsApp chats.

In a pump-and-dump, shares are hyped up, targets buy in, the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save