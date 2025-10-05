In The Sopranos' second season, Michael Imperioli's character Christopher Moltisanti (second from left) oversees a pump-and-dump scam, using the ill-fated Matthew Bevilaqua and Sean Gismonte as henchmen. Also pictured are James Gandolfini (third from left), Tony Sirico (left) and Steven Van Zandt (far right). Photo / HBO

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

In The Sopranos' second season, Michael Imperioli's character Christopher Moltisanti (second from left) oversees a pump-and-dump scam, using the ill-fated Matthew Bevilaqua and Sean Gismonte as henchmen. Also pictured are James Gandolfini (third from left), Tony Sirico (left) and Steven Van Zandt (far right). Photo / HBO

It could be a scam out of The Sopranos or The Wolf of Wall Street.

But whereas the Webistics and penny stock scams involved cold-calling from boiler rooms, a current pump-and-dump plot is said to rely on WhatsApp chats.

In a pump-and-dump, shares are hyped up, targets buy in, the share price surges and the scammers dump the stock, leaving others with big losses.

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) has even released the phone numbers and aliases of suspected scammers.

“Scammers purchase large volumes of low-value shares in overseas companies,” the FMA said.