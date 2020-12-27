Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Investment
Updated

Revealed: 2020's most expensive home and its All Black billionaire owners

Ben Leahy
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
How much should an affordable home cost in NZ? Video / OneRoof

Glitz, glamour and booming sales returned to Auckland's luxury housing market in 2020 with the year's most expensive sale starring a Hollywood director, an All Black and a billionaire.

That $24 million sale of a sprawling Westmere mansion capped off a "spectacular" 2020 for real estate agents, who

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Investment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Investment