Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Investment
Updated

Property investors return, borrowing almost twice as much as a year ago; house prices expected to remain in check

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
Wellington Business Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The uptick in activity has come as the Reserve Bank’s official cash rate cuts started translating into decent mortgage rate cuts.

The uptick in activity has come as the Reserve Bank’s official cash rate cuts started translating into decent mortgage rate cuts.

Residential property investors have emerged from hibernation, borrowing almost twice as much as they did last year.

The value of banks’ new mortgage lending to investors rose by 90% between January 2024 and January 2025 to $1.2 billion.

There have only been two other occasions in the past decade that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Investment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Investment