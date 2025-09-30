Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Investment

Nvidia: The story behind the world’s most valuable company - Generate Wealth Weekly

Sam Goldwater
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

A third of Nvidia staff are now worth over US$20m thanks to soaring shares. Photo / AP

A third of Nvidia staff are now worth over US$20m thanks to soaring shares. Photo / AP

If you have even a passing interest in technology, you have most likely heard of Nvidia. The company’s name dominates headlines about artificial intelligence (AI) and huge stock market surges.

But how did Nvidia (Latin for envy), rise to such prominence – and why is it so critical to the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save