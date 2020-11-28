Two University of Auckland researchers have argued New Zealand already has a tax on its books it can use to tax property investors. Photo / 123rf
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern might have ruled out bringing in a capital gains tax, yet there is already a tax on the books that could do the job instead.
That's according to two University of Auckland researchers, who say section CB6 in the Income Tax Act has existed since the 1970s but was little-known because it was rarely enforced.
Yet - if given a simple tweak - it could be turned into an effective capital gains tax targeting the profits investors made when buying and selling homes, Michael Rehm and Yang Yang said in a new research paper.
They argued recent skyrocketing house prices had thrown taxation debate back into the spotlight.
And rather than considering new taxes, section CB6 already stated that anyone buying land with the intention of profiting from its resale should pay income tax on the gains, Rehm said.
His team used a new method to identify 117,000 rental property purchases in Auckland between 2002 and 2016, he said.
To calculate the profitability of rental purchases, his team then considered the expenses involved in running a variety of properties - such as home loan repayments, property management fees and maintenance costs - against income from rents.
The results were clear, he said.
Rental property investments almost always turned out poorly against comparable investments when capital gains were excluded, Rehm said.
That meant everyone was speculating on a hope prices would rise, he said.
"We beat our chest and say speculation is a bad behaviour and it needs to stop," he said.