Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Investment

Landlords in $180b sector worry: Can tenants paint after next month's law change?

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
“This is the joys of being a landlord”. Video revels tenants abandoning property in shocking condition. Video / YouTube / Real TV

Landlords are worried about tenants asking to paint their rental properties after of the biggest tenancy law overhaul in 35 years is activated next month.

Investors in the $180 billion sector are wondering whether a paint job could be possible from February 11 when the Residential Tenancies Amendment Act 2020

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Investment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Investment