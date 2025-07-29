The filed results are less a reflection of the performance of its funds for Milford investors than the profitability of fund operation for its management and shareholders.
Performance fees receipts from its subsidiary funds sharply declined from $84m in 2024 to just $1m in the 2025 financial year.
The decline was partly offset by management fees collected by Milford Funds increasing from $186m to $231m.
Milford Funds is wholly owned by Milford Asset Management. The largest individual shareholder of the parent, outside staff register Mitre Peak Nominee 1 which holds 47.8% of shares, is Anna Gibbons with 25.4%.
Gibbons is the wife of late Milford founder Brian Gaynor.
Milford Funds increased the dividend paid its parent to $17.5m from $10.2m over the year.
Despite the dividend bump, its cash balance ended 2025 at $47.4m – sharply up from $18.3m the year prior, largely from the redemption of $20m in term deposits.
