Reminder, this is a Premium article and requires a subscription to read.

Blair Turnbull is the chief executive of Milford Asset Management.

Fund management heavyweight Milford has held its own profits steady, and boosted dividends to its parent, despite choppy international investing conditions.

Financial results for Milford Funds posted to the Companies Office for the year to March 2025 saw the company post a $16.9 million profit after tax, a decline from $19.5m the year prior.

A decline in total revenue for the fund manager, from $271m to $235m, was softened by a trimming of management services fees paid by the company to its parent, with this declining from $227m to $194m.

Milford Funds is the manager and issuer of 23 wholesale and retail funds, including six KiwiSaver offerings. Its Australian website claims to have $24 billion under management across its Australasian operations.