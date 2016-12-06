New World Papakura, a replacement store, is part of an $80 million-plus Foodstuffs expansion. Photo/Michael Bradley

New Zealand's biggest supermarket chain has spent more than $80 million expanding in the last four months, opening four new stores.

Lindsay Rowles, general manager of property development for Foodstuffs North Island, said the stores were New World Papakura, New World Te Kuiti, Pak'nSave Tamatea in Napier and Pak'nSave Tauriko in Tauranga

"Their total cost exceeds $80 million," Rowles said, noting the geographic spread from Napier to Auckland.

Foodstuffs replaced New World Papakura. The new store, on the corner of East Street and Wood Street, is 100m up the road from the old one. It officially opened yesterday. Papakura's original New World opened in 1982 so the time had come for a new store, the business said.

On a site of nearly a hectare, the shop is 1615sq m of floor space, nearly double the old store, with 152 car parks.