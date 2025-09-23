The gender wealth gap post-divorce

The statistics highlight stark realities. International research shows that women are disproportionately impacted financially by separation.

A 2020 study by Te Ara Ahunga Ora – Retirement Commission revealed that women face an average 29% drop in income post-divorce, while men often experience a 15% increase.

The reasons are complex: women are more likely to have taken time out of the workforce, to have prioritised unpaid caregiving and to earn less over their careers. This means that at the point of separation, their KiwiSaver balances and personal investments are often already behind.

For men, the disruption is still serious. Higher average earnings may cushion the blow, but losing a significant portion of retirement savings, or having to establish a new household, still creates long-term challenges.

This is where financial advice can make a tangible difference. Divorce is a deeply emotional process and emotions often spill over into money decisions. It’s easy to become either overly conservative – hoarding cash in a low-return account out of fear – or overly risky in the hope of “making back” what has been lost. Both approaches can be damaging.

Key questions include:

Whether your current KiwiSaver fund type still matches your new time horizon.

How to reset contribution rates: shifting from 3% to 6% may sound small, but over decades it can add tens of thousands to retirement balances.

Realistic forecasting of your KiwiSaver balance at retirement and the kind of lifestyle it could support.

Beyond KiwiSaver

KiwiSaver remains the backbone of retirement planning but post-divorce, many Kiwis also need more flexible investment tools.

Practical steps to recovery

Revisit your KiwiSaver fund choice. If retirement is still 20 or 30 years away, a Growth or Focused Growth fund may still suit you, even post-divorce. Increase KiwiSaver contributions where possible. Even modest increases compound significantly. For example, on a $70,000 salary, lifting KiwiSaver contributions from 4% to 6% could add around $347,000 to your balance over 40 years (assuming 3% annual salary growth and very modest 6% net investment returns after fees and tax). Set realistic new goals. Your retirement might look different than before, but it’s still within your control. Seek professional advice. Sorting through finances after divorce can be overwhelming; leaning on an adviser can create confidence and structure. Consider investing in managed funds alongside KiwiSaver. Unlike KiwiSaver, managed funds are not locked in until 65, giving you flexibility for medium-term goals such as rebuilding a financial buffer and saving for education costs or a new home deposit.

Divorce changes life’s trajectory, but it doesn’t have to destroy financial security. With the right plan, the right advice, and the right investment tools, it’s possible not only to recover – but to rebuild stronger.

Generate is a New Zealand-owned investment KiwiSaver and Managed Fund provider managing over $8 billion on behalf of more than 175,000 New Zealanders.

This article is intended for general information only and should not be considered financial advice. The views expressed are those of the author. All investments carry risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results.

To see Generate’s Financial Advice Provider Disclosure Statement or Product Disclosure Statement, go to www.generatewealth.co.nz/advertising-disclosures/. The issuer is Generate Investment Management Limited. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

