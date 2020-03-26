Tenants Harrison Macharg, Robbie Howie and Mike McCrae are upset their landlord wouldn't negotiate a new deal after their film work was cancelled due to the coronavirus. Photo / Supplied
Three tenants filming Hollywood's blockbuster Avatar sequel have accused their landlord of profiteering from the coronavirus outbreak by unfairly pocketing $20,000.
Tenant Mike McCrae believes property owner Glenn Tulloch is being greedy by refusing to allow them to shorten their four-month Wellington rental term after the coronavirus outbreak brought Avatar filming to a halt.
Sign up to our daily Covid-19 newsletter for essential advice and a full summary of the day's news and developments. Register or sign in here and select Top News Stories
Tulloch called the matter "unfortunate" and said he was willing to abide by a Tenancy Tribunal disputes ruling on the matter.
McCrae said he and two colleagues moved into the Houghton Bay rental owned by Tulloch on March 8 before filming for Hollywood's $1.65 billion Avatar sequel.
"So I would say none of those will happen because obviously the people won't be able to get there, there is all these lockdowns."
"So they won't happen."
"But in this particular case, they've moved into the house and their situation with the film changed after they were in the house, so I'm not too sure how this plays out."
Tulloch said he would be happy to abide by a Tenancy Tribunal decision on the matter.
"This might be happening around the country a fair bit and I guess the tribunal will make the call."
A leading property industry source, who did not want to be named in relation to this case, said a four-month lease was not deemed a short-term rental like Airbnb listings and could be heard at the Tenancy Tribunal.