Auckland Council has filed 17 charges of sewage dumping against three people involved in an east Auckland golf club.
Steve Pearce, the council's manager of regulatory compliance, said the defendants were of the Formosa Golf Club.
"Auckland Council has filed 17 charges against three defendants relating to discharges of wastewater at the Formosa Golf Club in Beachlands, East Auckland. The defendants have been summoned to appear at the Manukau District Court on January 22," Pearce said.
The cases have been brought under the Resource Management Act and can carry a maximum penalty of two years' prison, a $300,000 fine, or a $600,000 fine for a company.