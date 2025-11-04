Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Opinion
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Investment

Capital gains tax: A fairer future, or a Trojan Horse? - Generate Wealth Weekly

Opinion by
Greg Smith
NZ Herald·
9 mins to read
Greg Smith is an investment specialist at Generate.

Chris Hipkins responds to critics on Herald NOW and outlines Labour’s reasoning behind a capital gains tax.

THE FACTS

  • Labour proposes a capital gains tax on investment and commercial property, excluding family homes and farms.
  • The tax aims to curb property speculation and redirect capital towards more productive economic areas.
  • Critics warn it may discourage investment and impact housing supply and rental prices.

Few topics stir up as much political heat, public confusion, and angst, as capital gains tax. Labour’s latest proposal to introduce a targeted CGT on investment and commercial property has revived a long-dormant debate about fairness, productivity, and what kind of economy New Zealand wants to be.

While

