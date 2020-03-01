READ MORE:

A 32ha area is in native bush and 113ha is unplantable. The farm is 85km from Napier and 45km from Wairoa. Leitner intends to replant after harvesting existing crops of trees.

When Bayleys advertised Ponui, they said it was "clean hill country with the opportunity to further extend production levels and capability." The farm had previously been run in conjunction with a neighbouring farm. It has views over the Pacific, a homestead site in a private spot, airstrip, satellite yards and fencing.

Last September, Leitner won consent to buy Ngapuke Station, 489ha of land classified as sensitive at Tahunga, Gisborne for $4.5m. Again, the consent was granted under the special forestry test.

"The applicant will plant approximately 390ha as a commercial forest. The remainder of the land includes existing vegetation (native trees) or land unsuitable for planting. The commercial forest is due to be harvested around the year 2045 and replanted following harvest," the Overseas Investment Office said of that application.

The vendors were Christine Anne Waddell and Ngapuke Stn Trustee Co.