ANZ Bank has slashed its fixed home loan rates in what it says are the lowest ever offered by a major Kiwi bank.
Its home loan one-year fixed rate special would now drop to 3.05 per cent from tomorrow and its two-year fixed rate to 3.35 per cent.
"These new rates will provide some relief and support for customers during a difficult and
uncertain time," said Ben Kelleher, managing director retail and business banking for ANZ
NZ.
