Opinion
AI boom v bubble: why valuations may be high but not irrational – Generate Wealth Weekly

Opinion by
Greg Smith
NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Greg Smith is an investment specialist at Generate

Bubble talk: what's really driving the investor frenzy around AI stocks? Photo / Getty Images

THE FACTS

  • The global technology sector is booming, driven by excitement around artificial intelligence (AI).
  • The Bank of England cautioned that AI-related equity market valuations appear stretched.
  • McKinsey estimates AI could add up to US$4.4 trillion to global GDP annually.

With the global technology sector soaring again this year, driven by excitement around artificial intelligence, claims that a “bubble” exists have become more frequent.

Some critics argue that artificial intelligence (AI) darlings such as Nvidia have risen too far and too fast, that valuations are stretched and that

