Premium
Reserve Bank: Money printing didn’t cause inflation to soar; $11 billion cost to the Crown was offset by benefits

Jenée Tibshraeny
Wellington Business Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Reserve Bank chief economist Paul Conway says it still prefers using the Official Cash Rate to stimulate the economy, rather than money printing. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Reserve Bank is pouring cold water on the narrative its Covid-era money printing programme caused sky-high inflation and ended up costing the Government billions of dollars.

The bank has published new research that concludes its controversial $55 billion Large-Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme didn’t “meaningfully” contribute to above-target inflation

