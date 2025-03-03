Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Interest rates

Mortgage arrears hit an eight-year high despite falling interest rates

Cameron Smith
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Mortgage arrears are at the highest level since March 2017, according to Centrix. Photo / NZME

Mortgage arrears are at the highest level since March 2017, according to Centrix. Photo / NZME

Mortgage arrears climbed to an eight-year high in January, according to Centrix, but one economist says it’s more likely a lagging indicator as the economy turns around.

Centrix’s latest credit indicator report shows 23,700 home loans reported past due – or 1.56% of the active population – the highest figure

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Interest rates

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Interest rates