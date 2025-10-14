Advertisement
Falling rates, rising risks: Investors weigh next move for their money – Generate Wealth Weekly

Greg Smith
Greg Smith is an investment specialist at Generate

Falling interest rates could change where Kiwis put their cash.

THE FACTS

  • The Reserve Bank last week cut the Official Cash Rate by 50 basis points to 2.5%.
  • One-year term deposit rates have dropped from a peak of 6.09% in December 2023 to 3.78% in September 2025.
  • Inflation still sits at about 2.7%, meaning many depositors are earning just 1% or so in real (inflation-adjusted) terms.

With the Reserve Bank of New Zealand putting through a 0.50% rate cut last week, the allure of term deposits continues to fade, prompting many savers to explore alternative options for long-term growth and diversification.

The Reserve Bank (RBNZ) cut the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 2.5% last

