Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Personal Finance

Inside the rise of private concierge services for the ultra‑wealthy

Brent Crane
New York Times·
5 mins to read

Private concierge services, which can cost more than $50,000 a year, make impossible dinner reservations and finagle special treatment. In certain circles, they've become a common luxury. (Leon Edler/The New York Times)

Private concierge services, which can cost more than $50,000 a year, make impossible dinner reservations and finagle special treatment. In certain circles, they've become a common luxury. (Leon Edler/The New York Times)

Imagine that you are skiing in the French Alps over Christmas when you are invited to a friend’s private island in the Maldives and wish to travel immediately. A private jet gets you there fine but there is a small wrinkle: Your beach wardrobe remains marooned in London and, because

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save