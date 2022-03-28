Advertisement
'Greenwashing': ESG investment funds overstate environment commitment, Otago Uni research finds

Tamsyn Parker
Asset managers say climate change is a priority but many can't say what the carbon intensity is for their investment portfolios. Photo / File

Some investment funds being sold to New Zealanders are overstating their commitments to invest environmentally, and regulatory intervention may be required to prevent investors from choosing "lemons", research by Otago University has revealed.

The researchers investigated the environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies and performance of global equity funds available

