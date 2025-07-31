Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith says updating the probate threshold will save families time and money. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government is reducing the cost and hassle associated with wrapping up the financial affairs of those who die with few assets.

It has agreed to increase the probate threshold from $15,000 to $40,000 from September 24.

This means an executor of an estate worth less than $40,000 won’t need to apply to the High Court to be authorised to manage and distribute the estate in accordance with their loved one’s will. They can fulfil the wishes of the will without going through the court process.

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith said updating the probate threshold would save families time and money.

“The threshold was last set in 2009, before the implementation of KiwiSaver.” Goldsmith said.