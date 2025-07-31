Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Government lifts probate threshold, cutting red tape associated with death

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
Wellington Business Editor·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith says updating the probate threshold will save families time and money. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith says updating the probate threshold will save families time and money. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government is reducing the cost and hassle associated with wrapping up the financial affairs of those who die with few assets.

It has agreed to increase the probate threshold from $15,000 to $40,000 from September 24.

This means an executor of an estate worth less than $40,000 won’t need

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save