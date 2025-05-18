Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance

Former Fisher Funds manager David McLeish unveils Wedge for savers, challenging big banks

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Andy (left) and David McLeish, directors of new savings platform Wedge. Photo / Supplied

Andy (left) and David McLeish, directors of new savings platform Wedge. Photo / Supplied

Former Fisher Funds fund manager David McLeish is set to launch Wedge - a product aimed at savers seeking better deposit rates than the banks can offer.

McLeish, who was last year acquitted after a jury found him not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Personal Finance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Personal Finance