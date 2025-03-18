The Financial Markets Authority made a permanent stop order against David McEwen and entities associated with him in December 2023.

The Financial Markets Authority made a permanent stop order against David McEwen and entities associated with him in December 2023.

New Zealand’s financial watchdog has filed criminal charges against former financial adviser David McEwen for allegedly failing to comply with a stop order preventing him from contacting potential investors.

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) had made a permanent stop order against McEwen and a number of entities associated with him in December 2023 over concerns of a risk of investor harm.

The FMA alleges that McEwen failed to comply with the stop order by continuing to make offers and accept contributions for financial products.

McEwen, who is believed to be living abroad since November 2023, has been served with the charges, the FMA said. He entered a not-guilty plea and did not attend court.

Margot Gatland, FMA head of enforcement, said: “We are concerned that McEwen is continuing to flout the prohibitions of the stop order and may be causing potential harm to investors in doing so. I strongly recommend that investors contacted by McEwen or entities associated with him, in relation to the offer of a financial product, report it to the FMA.”