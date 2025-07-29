Forsyth Barr was founded in Dunedin 90 years ago and has a long-standing tradition of staff ownership.
The firm today is owned by over 300 staff members.
This proposed partnership was described by the board as a “natural next step” in the company’s evolution.
Forsyth Barr’s managing director, Neil Paviour-Smith, welcomed Mercury’s move.
“We believe their expertise and experience will support the capabilities we have built up as a firm over a long period of time,” he said.
Forsyth Barr provides investment and wealth management services including portfolio management, investment advice, sharebroking, research, investment banking, cash management, investment funds, digital investing and KiwiSaver.
The company has 25 offices across New Zealand, employing over 600 people and managing or advising on over $32b of clients’ investments.
Today’s announcement follows news in June that Shaw and Partners, which is 100% owned by Swiss Bank EFG, bought 75% of ISG, the company behind Devon Funds Management, for $67.5 million.
ISG is an Auckland-based investment firm with more than $7b in assets under management across its wealth management, funds management, and investment platform divisions.
In 2023, Forsyth Barr bought boutique firm Hobson Wealth Partners from its staff and Australia’s Macquarie Group for an undisclosed price.
Jamie Gray is an Auckland-based journalist, covering the financial markets, the primary sector and energy. He joined the Herald in 2011.