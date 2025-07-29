Reminder, this is a Premium article and requires a subscription to read.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Australia's Mercury Capital is seeking a strategic stake in Forsyth Barr. Photo / NZME

The shake-up in the New Zealand investment sector looks set to continue with investment firm Forsyth Barr announcing Australia’s Mercury Capital plans to take a strategic stake in the company.

Forsyth Barr said it had entered an agreement with the Sydney-based private equity firm, which is offering to acquire a 25-30% shareholding in the company for an undisclosed sum.

The offer is subject to shareholder approval and other conditions, with completion expected during August, Forsyth Barr said.

Founded in 2010, Mercury specialises in providing growth capital to established businesses across Australia and New Zealand, managing more than $2 billion in funds.

“Mercury Capital’s investment reflects confidence in our strategy, market position and future growth,” Forsyth Barr chairman David Kirk said.