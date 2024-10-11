Perpetual Guardian says donations rise sharply despite sluggish economy

“They’re not investing in the nasties and they’re giving as well.”
Donations are not only from bequests or wills. People can donate when still alive and Kilian-Taylor said more people were choosing to do so.
“And they’re becoming far more popular because people want to be part of their giving story,” she said.
Perpetual Guardian said group philanthropic assets under management grew from $849m to $936m.
“The sizeable increase in overall giving is attributable in part to rebounding investment markets ... and to a pool of new donors who began their philanthropic journey during the year,” the group said.
“Sometimes, when we look around the world and see struggle and strife it is hard to see where change can happen,” Perpetual Guardian Group CEO Patrick Gamble said.
“But we hope this year’s report can be read as proof of how readily New Zealanders help others and create opportunities for the generations to come through their intentions and planning.”
Perpetual Guardian founder Andrew Barnes said one of the donors was Shirley Cooper, an Aucklander who left a legacy for medical research.
Some of the money Cooper donated was being used for the University of Otago to progress a treatment for a rare and fatal genetic brain disease known as Batten disease, which typically begins in children aged 5-10.
“Shirley’s legacy is reaching countless people and putting more power to help in the hands of researchers and clinicians,” Barnes said.
Some of the funds have been managed for decades.
John McGregor McGillvray died in 1960 and Perpetual Guardian established the McGillvray Brothers Fund that year.
The fund was created with the intention of supporting the University of Otago and advancing medical research, and each year it funded about 20 summer research projects related to human health, including biomedical sciences and public health.
Another recipient of funding was Leesuk Isaac Kim who received a $6000 education scholarship to support a research project focused on using synthetic nanobodies to block migraine signalling.
The McGillvray Brothers Fund provided at least one scholarship annually.
Other beneficiaries included the Kathleen Spragg Charitable Trust for agricultural research that fostered research and development in soils, plants and animals.
The annual report emerged soon after community advocate Dave Letele said he would close his South Auckland foodbank due to high running costs and a shortage of Government support.
In August, Oranga Tamariki discontinued more than 330 service contracts after a review of contracted provider funding.
Perpetual Guardian is the trading name of Perpetual Trust Limited, which traced its trustee and fiduciary origins to 1882.