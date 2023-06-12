Pasture owner Ed Verner remains company director but transferred shareholdings to Simon Verner last month. Photo / Greg Bowker

The company behind high-end Parnell restaurant Pasture changed ownership and its company name in the last month before it closed its doors.

Companies Office records show on May 12, majority shareholder Ed Verner transferred all his shares to United Kingdom-based Simon Verner, who previously held 20 shares. Ed Verner remains the sole director of the company.

On top of that, the company formerly named Square One Dining changed its name to Park World on May 16.

Ed Verner announced the closure of the restaurant, which only had six seats, through social media on Saturday. He told the Herald its closing date was June 11. Park World’s other restaurants Alpha and Boxer are also currently closed.

Verner didn’t respond to requests for comment about the change of name or ownership.

In his social media post, Verner said the closure of Pasture was due to “personal reasons” and that his partner was receiving specialist treatment for a health issue.

All staff had been paid in full and were being supported to find new employment, and all customers with deposits for existing reservations would be refunded on an ongoing basis, he wrote.

The restaurant was also in discussions with suppliers and stakeholders and had been “trying to find an alternative solution alongside the landlord”.

Pasture’s 235 Parnell Rd establishment is owned by 777 Investments which is owned by the Mafsen Group.

Mafsen Group general manager of property Jared Halligan told the Herald the landlords had been in contact with Verner but were unable to provide any details on the company’s tenancy.

A customer with an outstanding deposit told the Herald they did not hear back from the restaurant when they inquired about a refund.

Ed Verner said he is closing the business due to health issues faced by his partner Hillary Eaton. Photo / Babiche Martens

They said they found out about Pasture’s closure through the media and would have appreciated more proactive communication.

“I think I’m just concerned; it was a lot of money. I just feel quite uneasy about it.”

After leaving a comment on Pasture’s social media page, the restaurant sent them a message saying “don’t worry as we have you covered” and they would be in touch.

Pasture generally accepts a smaller deposit for bookings but advertised a themed event for July which required customers to pay $497 per person, or $995 per couple, upon booking.

Verner said in his social media post that customers with deposits for existing reservations would be refunded on an ongoing basis.

Pasture was named Metro Restaurant of the Year in 2019 and has been awarded three hats by Cuisine magazine.

In a 2016 review, Jesse Mulligan visited the Nordic-style restaurant for the Herald’s Viva magazine and labelled it “world class”, giving it a perfect rating.

But in 2021, an article by Metro canvassed the experiences of nine former Pasture employees, detailing accounts of being underpaid or working 16-hour days, describing a toxic work environment and a lack of transparency around tips.

Verner largely disputed the accounts, and at one point in the article, said he had sought to improve the intense working culture and long hours at Pasture as he’s “grown and matured”.