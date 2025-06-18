Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Parliament is asking tough questions about whether taxpayers are getting value for money – Roger Partridge

By Roger Partridge
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

New Zealand is spending nearly $190 billion this year, but outcomes remain elusive, Roger Partridge writes. Photo / Mark Mitchell

New Zealand is spending nearly $190 billion this year, but outcomes remain elusive, Roger Partridge writes. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Opinion by Roger Partridge
Roger Partridge is chair and a senior fellow at The New Zealand Initiative.

THE FACTS

  • The Government will spend nearly $190 billion this year, but performance reporting focuses on spending, not outcomes.
  • The Finance and Expenditure Committee is investigating whether current performance reporting meets modern expectations.
  • The inquiry aims to shift focus to outcomes, with potential changes to reporting and accountability systems.

This year, the Government will spend nearly $190 billion. Yet we know remarkably little about whether those billions represent value-for-money.

The centrepiece of public sector performance is the Budget – a 700-page ledger of planned spending by department and programme. But it is not a performance report. It

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business