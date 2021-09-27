Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Paper-based visa applications stalled by Immigration New Zealand

6 minutes to read
New Zealand's main routes to residency stalled because of paper-based, Auckland-bound system. Photo / 123RF

New Zealand's main routes to residency stalled because of paper-based, Auckland-bound system. Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald
By: Kate MacNamara

Nearly 13,000 key residence visa applications are among the mountains of paper-only files at Immigration New Zealand for which processing is at a virtual stand-still in the current upper alert levels in Auckland.

Some 6,109

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.