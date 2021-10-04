Voyager 2021 media awards
Pandora Papers: Plans to reform a New Zealand tax loophole stalled 'due to lack of resources'

6 minutes to read
Matt Nippert
By:

Business investigations reporter, NZ Herald

Plans by ministers to close a loophole that allow wealthy foreigners to use New Zealand-registered legal structures to avoid paying taxes have stalled, a Herald investigation has found.

New Zealand's role in offshore finance is

