Cxbladder tests are "not medically reasonable and necessary" according to US decision,

Shares in Pacific Edge slumped by 87 per cent to just 6.4c a share after the company said American health insurer Medicare’s coverage of its Cxbladder tests in the US market was expected to cease from July 17.

The fall wiped just over $300 million from the company’s market capitalisation, taking it to just $48.6m.

The move followed the finalisation of a Local Coverage Determination (LCD) by Novitas, the Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC), which has jurisdiction over Pacific Edge’s laboratory in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

“The finalised LCD, which includes Cxbladder and tests provided by other companies, specifically notes the Cxbladder tests Triage, Detect, Monitor, Resolve and Detect was ‘not considered medically reasonable and necessary’, the threshold required for coverage under the US Social Security Act,” the company said.

A number of other companies were also affected by the LCD.

Pacific Edge said it would seek to explore legal options, including a potential appeal, with its US lawyers over the coming days.

“As a direct result of the LCD, Pacific Edge’s revenue is expected to reduce substantially from current levels until Cxbladder tests regain coverage,” it said.

In the year ended March 2023, tests for Medicare and Medicare Advantage were about 60 per cent of US commercial tests, or about 13,800 tests, and generated about $15.3m, or 77.3 per cent, of 2023 total operating revenue.

Post July 17, all these tests were expected to be affected by the Novitas determination.

Pacific Edge chief executive Dr Peter Meintjes said the company was “surprised and disappointed” with the finalised LCD.

He said the local coverage determination “appears to materially misunderstand the important role that biomarkers can play”.

Private healthcare payers in the US make independent medical policy decisions and Pacific Edge is expected to continue to bill and receive reimbursement from contracted US payers without interruption and from non-contracted private payers in line with historic reimbursement rates.

“Notably, our largest US customer Kaiser Permanente is expected to continue payment for our Triage and Monitor products, irrespective of the Novitas determination. We also expect continued reimbursement for the small proportion of patients insured by the US Veterans Administration and other direct bill-payers.”

Pacific Edge said it was currently unable to fully determine the impact of the new LCD on test volumes in the US market for the 2024 financial year.

In the meantime, the company would continue to promote Cxbladder and process all tests ordered by US clinicians while it considers its strategy and future options.

Chairman Chris Gallaher said Pacific Edge is well funded with cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits of $77.8m at the end of March 2023.

“Despite this setback, the company believes that it can still deliver on the significant opportunities we see for Cxbladder in the US and around the world. We will update the market as we gain greater clarity and have determined our strategic path forward.”

Shares in Pacific Edge, before the company went into a trading halt pending this morning’s announcement, last traded at 49.5c compared with its September 2021 peak of $1.56.

The trading halt has been lifted.



