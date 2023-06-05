Voyager 2023 media awards

Pacific Edge shares in trading halt as Jarden ponders Novitas notice

Building product supplier Metro Performance Glass is seeing demand slow and expects it to get worse. Plus, bio-tech company Pacific Edge is awaiting a decision over its Medicare cover.

Jarden analysts are pondering the impact of Medicare contractor Novitas not covering Pacific Edge’s Cxbladder in its local cover determination, while the healthcare company’s shares are in a trading halt pending a material announcement

