Business

Owen Vaughan: Number of affordable Auckland properties plunges 41% since 2017

3 minutes to read
The low interest rate-fuelled property boom of the last two years has done most of the damage to Auckland's affordable housing market. Photo / Chris Loufte

NZ Herald
By Owen Vaughan, OneRoof editor

OPINION:

The new CVs issued by Auckland Council today reinforce the steep challenges facing first home buyers.

The number of properties that could be considered affordable in the city is rapidly shrinking.

