The house on the 2367sq m plot, a three-bedroom, one-bathroom weatherboard bungalow, which listing photos show filled with even more rubbish, had a capital value of $55,000.
It is a rear property down a long driveway, with Westlake Boys’ High School over the fence and the Northern Motorway and Busway about 40 metres from the house. It is in-zone for Forrest Hill, Takapuna Intermediate and Westlake Girls’ High schools.
Harcourts agent Ben Potter said: “Whether you want to develop, landbank, or build your dream home, this property gives you many exciting options.
“With such a great location and school zones, this is a golden opportunity you do not want to miss.”
Photographs on the property listing show decaying vehicles, some filled with building materials and other hard rubbish, spread out amid the overgrown grass.