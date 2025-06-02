A Range Rover amid the junk. Photo / Trade Me

The house on the 2367sq m plot, a three-bedroom, one-bathroom weatherboard bungalow, which listing photos show filled with even more rubbish, had a capital value of $55,000.

It is a rear property down a long driveway, with Westlake Boys’ High School over the fence and the Northern Motorway and Busway about 40 metres from the house. It is in-zone for Forrest Hill, Takapuna Intermediate and Westlake Girls’ High schools.

Harcourts agent Ben Potter said: “Whether you want to develop, landbank, or build your dream home, this property gives you many exciting options.

“With such a great location and school zones, this is a golden opportunity you do not want to miss.”

What items can you pick out in the overgrowth? Photo / Trade Me

The property will be sold as-is-where-is. Photo / Trademe

Photographs on the property listing show decaying vehicles, some filled with building materials and other hard rubbish, spread out amid the overgrown grass.

Near the house, sheets of corrugated metal and wooden planks lie scattered, alongside discarded car and bicycle tyres.

More junk includes lawnmowers, jerry cans, an exercise machine, bundles of kindling and window panes.

Potter, who works for Harcourts Cooper & Co, told Stuff the owner was an elderly man whose family had owned the property for generations.

He told Stuff the property was being sold as-is-where-is, including the rubbish.

Sheets of corrugated metal and wooden planks sit against the house. Photo / Trade Me

Real estate agent Ben Potter says there are at least 15 cars on the property. Photo / Trade Me

There were at least 15 vehicles covered in undergrowth, Potter told Stuff, including a Holden Commodore station wagon, a Range Rover, and a Nissan S13, none of which appeared to be in good condition.

The property has been zoned as Mixed Housing Urban and would be “great for multi-unit development”, Potter’s listing said.

“I think any property is salvageable. Who knows? You could fix it up and put tenants in there, potentially,” he told Stuff.

