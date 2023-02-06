Out-of-service Eric Watson forced to face $57m claim

Businessman Eric Watson says claims from liquidators of his Cullen Investments are erroneous and typified by 'Keystone Cops' behaviour. Photo / NZME

Businessman Eric Watson says claims from liquidators of his Cullen Investments are erroneous and typified by 'Keystone Cops' behaviour. Photo / NZME

A $57m claim against embattled businessman Eric Watson will this morning have its first airing in local courts.

Once among New Zealand’s most famous businessmen, Watson decamped for London and non-dom preferential tax status in 2002, and is facing claims from liquidators of his Cullen Investments that he owes the collapsed company $57m.

KPMG were appointed to a swathe of Watson’s companies in late 2019 to chase more than $112m owed to Inland Revenue after a complex Cayman Island restructuring was found by the High Court to amount to tax avoidance.

Watson himself, in London, seems unlikely to appear at the High Court at Auckland this morning after he told the Herald over the weekend he was unaware of the lawsuit.

“I’m just completely oblivious to it - seriously,” he said.

The liquidators were revealed to have gone to extraordinary lengths to serve him legal documents.

The latest report said they had entered into negotiations with Watson years ago over repayment, but after these broke down lines of communication were found to be unable to transmit legal service.

Attempts to serve Watson in person also proved unsuccessful.

“The liquidators were informed that the occupants of Mr Watson’s address repeatedly refused to accept delivery of documents from the courier,” the report said.

KPMG successfully sought orders from the High Court allowing substituted service, while also simultaneously employing a “private agent” to press for delivery of the lawsuit in Ibiza.

“The agent was able to complete delivery and service was effected on 7 November 2022,” the report said.

The High Court at Auckland confirmed the case would have its first appearance this morning.

Watson said he disputed the claim he owed money to Cullen.

“That’s just a load of horseshit. There are no loan agreements and any relationship between me and the company would not be by way of loans, and if it were there’d be a side letter saying they’re not really loans,” Watson said.

“They’re the Keystone Cops: The liquidators have my phone number and could call me any time for my address or email.”

Issues over delivery of legal service are near-identical to those faced by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which in 2021 named Watson in a complaint alleging insider trading over the 2017 crypto rebranding of his Long Island Ice Tea drinks company.

After also being unable to find Watson to serve him legal papers, the SEC successfully applied to US courts to substitute service with advertisements placed in the New York Times.

Recent courts filings indicate Watson is now listed as being in “default” and has not responded to, nor appointed representatives, to defend the SEC’s civil claim.

Watson said he had attempted to engage with the SEC through representatives in London. “But we heard nothing back,” he said.

This New Zealand legal action is separate to a titanic legal dispute - largely fought in United Kingdom courts over the past decade - with former business partner Sir Owen Glenn that has seen Watson saddled with tens of millions of pounds in costs and damages awards, and imprisoned for three months over contempt of court.

Watson told the Herald he had spent the past six months travelling internationally and raising $300m for a “property and special situations fund”.