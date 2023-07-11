Voyager 2023 media awards

Dunedin-founded Oritain raises $91m, open to cannabis push

Chris Keall
By
7 mins to read
Oritain: A quality, forensic authenticity product checker. Video / Supplied

Oritain, a maker of technology that proves a product’s origin, has defied the flat venture capital market to raise US$57 million (NZ$91m) in a Series C round.

It puts the Dunedin-founded firm at the top

