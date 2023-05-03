Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Opinion: The white lies and cop-outs employers will use as the recession bites

Damien Venuto
By
8 mins to read
Redundancy meetings can sometimes become a facade. Photo / Getty Images

Redundancy meetings can sometimes become a facade. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

The latest employment data shows the worst pain is yet to come for New Zealand workers. Although businesses are already starting to feel the pinch, the unemployment rate has held steady at 3.4 per

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business