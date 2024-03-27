Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Opinion: Government departments, ministerial roles a tangled forest

By Max Salmon
5 mins to read
In 1924, New Zealand had 11 ministers and 34 portfolios. In 2024, these numbers tripled and doubled respectively. Photo / Mark Mitchell

In 1924, New Zealand had 11 ministers and 34 portfolios. In 2024, these numbers tripled and doubled respectively. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

Cast your mind back to the tense post-election negotiations of last year. Despite the prolonged talks, frequent clashes in the media and ominous noises from Winston, we all knew how it would

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business