Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Opinion: Jamie Mackay: Covid-19 and a tale of two cities

4 minutes to read
Cameron St Mall, Whangarei. Northland is a victim of geography for the time being. Photo / NZME

Cameron St Mall, Whangarei. Northland is a victim of geography for the time being. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald
By: Jamie Mackay

OPINION:

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.

Experience now tells me a dash of Dickens is a much safer way to kick off a monthly Herald column than

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.