Opinion: Innovation is on the rise but can Auckland build on it? – Darsel Keane

By Darsel Keane
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Auckland's start-up growth shows promise amid global competition. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion by Darsel Keane
Darsel Keane is the director of the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the University of Auckland.

THE FACTS

  • Auckland has moved to the fourth decile for innovation, knowledge and skills in the State of the City report.
  • The city’s start-up ecosystem is growing, with improved access to capital and a skilled workforce.
  • Auckland must address challenges in building the enterprise pipeline, enabling firms to scale and strengthening innovation infrastructure.

Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland has edged upward in this year’s State of the City report, moving from the third to the fourth decile among peer cities for innovation, knowledge and skills.

It’s a modest but meaningful improvement, a sign that we are beginning to lay the foundations of a

