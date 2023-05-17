Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Opinion: Health Coalition Aotearoa defends free school lunches programme

By Dr Lisa Te Morenga
7 mins to read
The free school lunches programme has drawn on special Covid recovery funds for another two and a half years. Photo / George Novak

The free school lunches programme has drawn on special Covid recovery funds for another two and a half years. Photo / George Novak

By Dr Lisa Te Morenga, Co-Chair of Health Coalition Aotearoa

Kate MacNamara’s 16 May article Cost of free school lunches a hungry hole in Budget 2023 leaves a bad smell in our lunch boxes.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business