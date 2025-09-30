Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

OpenAI adds ChatGPT parental controls after teen suicide lawsuit

Rachel Metz
Washington Post·
3 mins to read

OpenAI is launching parental controls for ChatGPT after a lawsuit involving a teenager's suicide. Photo / Getty Images

OpenAI is launching parental controls for ChatGPT after a lawsuit involving a teenager's suicide. Photo / Getty Images

OpenAI is launching parental controls for ChatGPT, which it announced following a lawsuit alleging a teenager who died by suicide relied on the popular chatbot as a coach.

The tools, pushed out to all users Monday, let parents limit the ways teenagers use the chatbot and receive alerts if

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save