OpenAI is launching parental controls for ChatGPT after a lawsuit involving a teenager's suicide. Photo / Getty Images

OpenAI is launching parental controls for ChatGPT, which it announced following a lawsuit alleging a teenager who died by suicide relied on the popular chatbot as a coach.

The tools, pushed out to all users Monday, let parents limit the ways teenagers use the chatbot and receive alerts if ChatGPT determines a teenager may be in distress. The controls, which are accessible through ChatGPT’s settings, also enable parents to set the hours when their child can’t use the service (the chatbot is meant for users who are 13 or older).

The update comes after mounting pressure for the artificial intelligence startup to make changes to its chatbot, which has amassed over 700 million users since its launch in late 2022. After the family of Adam Raine sued OpenAI and its chief executive officer, Sam Altman, in August over the California high school student’s death, the company announced a slew of changes to ChatGPT, including parental controls.

The suit, which followed a string of other reports about heavy chatbot users engaging in harmful behaviour, alleges that ChatGPT systematically isolated Raine from family and helped him plan his death. He died in April.

“We have felt urgency around this for a while,” said Lauren Jonas, OpenAI’s head of youth wellbeing, adding that the company is working as quickly as it can to build tools such as the parental controls.