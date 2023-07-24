Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Open to remote takeover: Kiwi finds ‘critical vulnerability’ with US giant’s wi-fi gear

Chris Keall
By
4 mins to read
Image / NZ Herald

Image / NZ Herald

A young Kiwi “penetration tester” has revealed he discovered a ‘critical vulnerability’ in wi-fi access points made by a US giant and popular with schools, hospitals and Government agencies.

The security flaw in Aerohive brand

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business