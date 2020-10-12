Website of the Year

Onside raises $2.5m to allow farmers to set their boundaries

Christchurch-based Onside has come up with a system that allows farmers and rural property managers to keep tabs on who is on their property and why. Photo / Supplied

Jamie Gray
Christchurch-based Onside, which has developed technology aimed at allowing farmers and orchard owners to keep track of who is on their property, has raised $2.5 million for overseas expansion.

Onside has come up with a

