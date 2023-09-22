Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Shoppers talk positives and negatives after a year of Costco

Alka Prasad
By
6 mins to read
Auckland's Costco store at Westgate. Photo / Jed Bradley

Auckland's Costco store at Westgate. Photo / Jed Bradley

Bargain hunting, food courts, bulk buys and retail competition have all been areas of intrigue for local shoppers who have seen Costco Wholesale through its first year of business in New Zealand.

With fans travelling

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business