My Food Bag said co-founder Nadia Lim inspired the meal kits at the centre of its business model. Photo / Supplied

My Food Bag had a more sluggish start to trading than expected this financial year, with Omicron blamed for supply and delivery hiccups.

In a trading update today, the company said deliveries were down 3.8 per cent compared with the end of July last year.

But it said active customer numbers had recovered from the start of the year to reach 73,145, slightly ahead of 72,105 a year earlier.

My Food Bag users could choose recipes with New Zealand ingredients delivered to homes. Photo / Supplied

In a trading update back in January, the company said it was preparing for a likely surge in community Omicron cases.

But today's FY23 update showed the highly infectious Covid-19 strain caused major disruption anyway.

My Food Bag said Omicron hurt supply-side confidence this year as the company and suppliers struggled with incomplete and late deliveries.

"My Food Bag responded to these challenges at the time by further simplifying its product offering and reducing marketing activity, which had the effect of a slower start to FY23," the company added.

Inflation and a broader, nationwide economic malaise was also impacting business.

The company said pressure on domestic budgets led to a stronger Bargain Box performance within its brand portfolio.

But that boost to Bargain Box and a tendency for financially strained consumers to opt for smaller bags negatively impacted earnings.

At the end of July, My Food Bag revenue was up 2.5 per cent but ebitda shrank by about 8.5 per cent compared to the same time last year.

My Food Bag said it was working on increasing customer order frequency, and had launched a loyalty campaign.

"Cost pressures stemming from overarching inflation and weather events continue to be managed through price increases and ingredient substitution where possible," the company added.

Due to lower earnings performance and expected impact from ongoing economic challenges, full year earnings were anticipated to be less than in FY22.

When releasing its annual results in May, the company said it delivered more than 18 million meals across FY22.

And in its 2022 Annual Report, My Food Bag said it achieved record revenue of $194 million and delivered in line with forecasts.

My Food Bag listed in 2021. Its co-founders were Theresa Gattung, Cecilia and James Robinson, and another couple, Nadia Lim and Carlos Bagrie.

Cecilia Robinson, one of My Food Bag's five co-founders. Photo / Supplied

This year the company and some of its prominent figures have frequently been in the spotlight.

Lim and Bagrie were working on a new TV show about farming.

The couple farmed at a 485ha Central Otago sheep and barley farm on the Crown Range.

The programme would air from the end of October, Lim told The Country's Jamie Mackay.

And disaster befell rich-lister Simon Henry in May after he derided Lim's minor photo part in an earlier My Food Bag sharemarket listing prospectus.

Henry infamously told NBR: "When you've got Nadia Lim, when you've got a little bit of Eurasian fluff in the middle of your prospectus with a blouse unbuttoned showing some cleavage, and that's what it takes to sell your scrip, then you know you're in trouble."

A news and social media firestorm erupted afterwards, with Henry accused of misogyny.

Henry's personal holding in DGL Group plunged nearly $140 million in five days.