Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Olivado owes more than $3 million, liquidators say

John Weekes
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Olivado's Gary Hannam pictured in 2009. Photo / Sarah Ivey

Olivado's Gary Hannam pictured in 2009. Photo / Sarah Ivey

Liquidators say Olivado, the company linked to film producer Gary Hannam, owes more $3 million.

Far North Avocado Suppliers Limited, in liquidation itself, applied to have Olivado Limited liquidated in January.

Now the first report from liquidators Garry Whimp and Benjamin Francis has shed more light on who was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business