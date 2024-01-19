Voyager 2023 media awards
Old cars, bad drivers and roads that need fixing - Bruce Cotterill’s near-miss

By Bruce Cotterill
8 mins to read
The motorway extension from Puhoi to Warkworth, north of Auckland.

OPINION

It happened right in front of me. In fact it was only 30m away.

I was riding my bike on a country road. Although the speed limit was 100km/h, and there was some traffic

